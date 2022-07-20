Rail commuters have found themselves battling against train delays and cancellations after Sheffield and the rest of the country faced the hottest temperatures on record.

Services across the country have been suspended due to damage to overhead lines, signalling systems and heat disruption following Tuesday’s extreme temperatures.

The National Rail website is warning of disruption between Penzance and Plymouth due to damage to the signalling system, disruptions on the East Midlands Railway due to route proving from the extreme heat, CrossCountry delays and cancellations due to overhead wire damage in the Birmingham New Street area, and disruption on Northern services related to the heat.

Can I get my money back if my train is delayed or cancelled?

Depending on your train company, and how late your train is, you might be able to get a refund or compensation. Different companies have different compensation policies, so what you’re eligable for might vary. Here is a list of Train Operating companies in the UK.

We’ve rounded up the delays and cancellations that are listed on the National Rail website that are affecting Sheffield train station arrivals and departures.

Cancelled trains and delays due to depart from Sheffield train station

Edinburgh via Leeds. Due at 08:22. Status: Late.

London St Pancras International. Due at 09:00. Status: Delayed.

Leeds via Barnsley. Due at 09:03. Status: Late.

Cleethorpes. Due at 09:11. Status: Late.

Manchester Piccadilly via Stockport. Due at 09:11. Status: Late.

Edinburgh via Leeds. Due at 09:21. Status: Cancelled.

London St Pancras International. Due at 09:37. Status: Cancelled.

Norwich. Due at 09:40. Status: Late.

London St Pancras International. Due at 10:00. Status: Cancelled.

Manchester Piccadilly via Stockport. Due at 10:11. Status: Late.

Edinburgh via Leeds. Due at 10:21. Status: Late.

Banbury. Due at 10:24. Status: Late.

Leeds via Barnsley. Due at 11:02. Status: Late.

Cleethorpes. Due at 11:11. Status: Late.

Cancelled trains and delays due to arrive at Sheffield train station

Derby. Due at 08:20. Status: Late.

Derby. Due at 08:45. Status: Late.

Cleethorpes. Due at 09:09. Status: Late.

Manchester Piccadilly. Due at 09:09. Status: Late.

Nottingham. Due at 09:14. Status: Late.

Bristol Temple Meads. Due at 09:18. Status: Cancelled.

Derby. Due at 09:18. Status: late.

Liverpool Lime Street. Due at 09:34. Status: Late.

Leeds. Due at 10:01. Status: Late.

London St Pancras International. Due at 10:01. Status: Cancelled.

Cleethorpes. Due at 10:09. Status: Late.

Gainsborough Central. Due at 10:17. Status: Cancelled.

Bristol Parkway. Due 10:18. Status: Late.

London St Pancras International. Due at 10:42. Status: Cancelled.

Leeds. Due at 10:51. Status: Late.

London St Pancras International. Due at 11:05. Status: Cancelled.