Residents and motorists have reported long queues of vehicles backing up from the Costco cash and carry on Parkway Drive as people flock to the members-only business to get fuel that is 10p below rivals.

Sheffield Council officials today confirmed they were aware of the situation, and also knew of steps the company had already taken to reduce the amount of traffic backing up onto nearby public roads. Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re aware that in recent weeks, due to competitive petrol prices, there has been an increase in people queuing for fuel at the Costco petrol station on Parkway Drive.

Queues of traffic are a regular sight outside Costco in Sheffield as motorists shop around for cheap fuel deals

“To help reduce the congestion, Costco have already introduced a new queuing system inside their premises, using space from within their internal car park. As a result, queue lengths appear to have reduced. We will continue to monitor the traffic levels around this area and liaise with Costco, if needed, to ensure any queues on the highway remain at a minimum.”