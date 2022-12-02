One motorist said she had gone for petrol and found the roads around the Costo cash and carry to be what she described as ‘chaos’. She said motorists trying to get to the actual shop at the members-only business had to drive on the pavement to get past the queue of cars waiting for petrol.

Costco’s petrol station is substantially cheaper than others, listed on the website petrolprices today as 142.9p per litre, 13p per litre cheaper than the next cheapest on their list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A picture shows queueing traffic along the road.

This was the scene near the site of Costco, near the Parkway, Sheffield’s cheapest petrol station today – sparking more concerns over traffic near the site.

Highways bosses at Sheffield Council said in October that the queues were being monitored, and that the company had taken steps to reduce the amount of traffic backing up onto nearby public roads. Councillor Joe Otten, chairman of the waste and street scene policy committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We’re aware that in recent weeks, due to competitive petrol prices, there has been an increase in people queuing for fuel at the Costco petrol station on Parkway Drive.

“To help reduce the congestion, Costco have already introduced a new queuing system inside their premises, using space from within their internal car park. As a result, queue lengths appear to have reduced. We will continue to monitor the traffic levels around this area and liaise with Costco, if needed, to ensure any queues on the highway remain at a minimum.”