Bus strike Sheffield: Stagecoach say Unite union ‘unreasonable’ as action set to start on Sunday

The company says talks continued today with a new offer put the the union Unite, which was rejected, so the week-long strike is set to start across its fleet in the city on Sunday morning.

Phil Medlicott, managing director for Stagecoach Yorkshire, said: “Today we’ve had discussions with Unite union to put forward a further offer to reach a settlement to end the strikes affecting bus services in South Yorkshire. Unfortunately this offer has been rejected and strikes will now go ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach buse drivers are set to be on strike from Sunday in Sheffield as a new pay offer was rejected today

“We know that our employees deserve a good pay rise and have now offered employees an increase to the hourly pay rate of six per cent with a further three per cent in the next six months, a total offer of nine per cent on the current pay rate within six months.

"We feel that this is more than fair and that Unite union is now being unreasonable by not taking this offer back to members to vote upon. Strike action is in no-body's interests.

“We remain open to continuing discussions with the union and would urge them to call off this unnecessary action which will cause untold inconvenience to local communities and will hit the pockets of our employees and their families.”

Unite has been approached for comment.

Unite regional officer Phil Bown said earlier this week: “Bus workers were rightly hailed as heroes during successive lockdowns. However, warm words do not pay the bills and Stagecoach needs to reward its workers' dedication with a decent pay award.”

If no resolution is found, the strike will run from Sunday November 28 until Sunday December 5 for Sheffield drivers and engineers, covering most services in the city.

Bus services run by First South Yorkshire will continue to run as normal.