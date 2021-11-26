Stagecoach strike Sheffield: These are the bus services in city that will still run next week
Sheffield’s Stagecoach bus drivers may be on strike next week – but some of the firm’s services will still be on the city’s roads.
They will still be able to operate because they run from depots that are not affected by the Stagecoach Yorkshire strike this week.
Stagecoach is affected by a strike over pay running from Sunday November 28 until Saturday December 4.
Stagecoach said today services will not run during these dates except for dedicated school buses.
There will also be a number of other services which are operated by other depots who not included in the strike action.
Stagecoach services in Sheffield which will still run a normal service are:
All Supertram servicesX17 - Barnsley - Meadowhall - Sheffield- Chesterfield - Matlock43/44 - Sheffield - Woodseats - Chesterfield50/50a - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Chesterfield53 - Sheffield - Mosborough - Eckington - Mansfield65 - Meadowhall - Sheffield - Buxton