They will still be able to operate because they run from depots that are not affected by the Stagecoach Yorkshire strike this week.

Stagecoach is affected by a strike over pay running from Sunday November 28 until Saturday December 4.

Stagecoach said today services will not run during these dates except for dedicated school buses.

Some Stagecoach services will still be running through Sheffield next week during the strike

There will also be a number of other services which are operated by other depots who not included in the strike action.

Stagecoach services in Sheffield which will still run a normal service are: