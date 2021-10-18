And delays are expected on motorways due to two closures on the wider network.

Buses are running today from the Stagecoach Yorkshire depot, in Chesterfield, after a strike that had initially been planned for today was cancelled.

But due to staff shortages, Stagecoach Yorkshire says it will not be able to run the 54/ 54A journeys from Chesterfield at 7.48am or 8.54am, or the journeys from Clay Cross at 7.18am, 8.19am or 9.25am.

Bus passengers are facing more disruption today

Stagecoach East Midlands will not be operating the 99 service from Retford to Doncaster at 7.40am, Doncaster to Retford at 8.35am, Retford to Doncaster at 12.45pm or Doncaster to Retford at 1.35pm

And it will not be able run the service 43 from Chesterfield at 7.17am or the return journey from Sheffield at 8.42am, the 90 service at 7.32am from Yew Tree, the 8.50am from Staveley or the 9.47am from Yew Tree.

First South Yorkshire have announced the following cancellations today: (service number, where from, where to, departure time):

8 Monteney Cres C Peaks 08:20

8 C Peaks Monteney Cres 09:28

X10 Maltby Sheffield 07:57

X10 Sheffield Maltby 09:32

76 Lowedges Arundle gate 07:23

X10 Sheffield Maltby 08:00

X10 Maltby Sheffield 09:30

81 Stannington Dore 07:50

82 Dore Hall Park Head 08:58

82 Hall Park Head Millhouses 10:04

81 Millhouses Stannington 11:09

81 Stannington Dore 12:10

52a Woodhouse Admiral Rodney 07:48

52a Admiral Rodney Woodhouse 08:50

52a Woodhouse Wisewood 10:21

52a Wisewood Woodhouse 11:32

98 Totley Brook Hillsborough 07:52

97 Hillsborough Totley 09:30

97 Totley Hillsborough 10:52

98 Hillsborough High Street 12:15

120 Fulwood C Peaks 08:00

120 C Peaks Fulwood 09:17

120 Fulwood C Peaks 10:25

120 C Peaks Flat Street 11:32

95a Meadowhall Walkley 08:28

95a Walkley Meadowhall 09:32

95 Meadowhall Walkley 10:38

95 Walkley Flat Street 11:42

24 Woodhouse Lowedges 09:17

24 Lowedges Woodhouse 10:31

24 Woodhouse Lowedges 11:46

24 Lowedges Arundel Gate 13:00

120 Flat street Fulwood 09:17

120 Fulwood C Peaks 09:49

120 C Peaks Fulwood 10:56

120 Fulwood Sheffield 12:01

52a Arundel gate Woodhouse 09:38

52a Woodhouse Admiral Rodney 10:09

52a Admiral Rodney Woodhouse 11:21

52a Woodhouse Wisewood 12:33

52a Wisewood Arundle gate 13:46

National Highways Yorkshire says two motorway closures are likely to remain through this morning.

The A1M southbound has been closed from J51 to J50 because of a serious crash.

The M180 westbound was closed from J4 to J3 earlier due to an overturned HGV.