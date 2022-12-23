Two people have died in a horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire country lane last night.

The driver of the car, a 49-year-old man, and the front-seat passenger, a 19-year-old woman, both died at the scene, police have confirmed today. Officers say it was the only car involved in the collision, between Barnsley and Sheffield.

A spokesman for South Yorkshire Police said today in a statement: “We were called at around 6.20pm to reports of a single-vehicle collision on Broadcarr Road in Hoyland. The car, a black Subaru, had been travelling from the direction of Sheffield Road towards the Elsecar Heritage Centre when it left the road at a bend and collided with some trees.

Two people have died in a horrific car crash on a South Yorkshire country lane last night. Pictured is Broadcarr Lane, Hoyland.

“The family members of the man and woman involved have been informed and are currently being supported by specialist officers.”

The incident has now sparked an appeal for witnesses.

The statement added: “We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who was travelling in the area at the time and captured the Subaru on their dash-cam prior to the collision, to come forward.”

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 744 of December 22 if you get in touch.

