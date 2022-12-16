News you can trust since 1887
Green light for Elsecar cycle storage and hire hub funding

Funding to transform an existing building at Elsecar Heritage Centre into a hub for bike storage and hire has been given the go ahead.

By Danielle Andrews
4 minutes ago
Updated 16th Dec 2022, 1:45pm

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) yesterday approved half a million pounds for the scheme, which will see a building converted into secure storage for cyclists using the rail station as well as providing bike hire facilities.

A report to the SYMCA states that the building will “complement the work the Council have completed as park of the Elsecar Active Travel route, as well as the proposed Elsecar Station Access Improvement, both of which are aimed at contributing to a mode shift away from the private car for commuting.”

Construction is scheduled to commence in Aug 2023 with completion forecast for May 2024.

If demand is not sufficient and the facility is required to close within five years, the contribution should be repaid, adds the report.

