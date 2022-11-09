The plans are part of a £2m scheme to redevelop parts of Hoyland to “improve physical environment”.

The cash has been made available through Barnsley Council’s Principal Towns scheme, which will see £10m for individual schemes in Wombwell, Cudworth, Hoyland, Penistone, and Royston.

BMBC say there will be “some disruption to the footpaths and highways” while work is underway.

As well as the square, £2m is proposed to acquire, demolish and redevelop the Heron block, and a further £900,000 will fund a youth employment hub and other schemes to reduce the number of people not in work or education.

Milton Hall and other “existing assets” will be refurbished at a cost of £300,000, and £250,000 will be used to improve to Hoyland’s parks and green spaces, including a new nature sculpture trail.

The feasibility of a solar farm in Hoyland will be investigated, at a cost of £75,000.

Councillor Robert Frost, cabinet spokesperson for regeneration and culture, said: “Our principal towns investment work is all about making sure you have local access to shops, markets, restaurants, and a diverse night-time economy in your local community.

“We have made the decision to avoid disruption in the run-up to Christmas, so we look forward to these improvements getting underway in the New Year.”