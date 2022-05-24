Advice offered to passengers travelling to Doncaster Sheffield Airport as queues reported at Manchester

Advice has been issued to passengers travelling to Doncaster Sheffield Airport as queues and disruption are reported at Manchester.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:06 pm

In the run up to half term for many school children next week, passengers have reported queues and disruption at Manchester.

Earlier today long queues at check-in desks and security were reported as well as delays waiting for baggage.

One passenger described scenes at Manchester Airport as 'absolute and complete chaos'.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is urging passengers not to arrive too early, which is what is reportedly happening at Manchester – creating bottlenecks

A spokesperson for Doncaster Sheffield Airport said: “As part of its easy, friendly, and relaxed service, Doncaster Sheffield Airport is working hard to ensure customers have a great start to their holidays.

Passengers are advised to check and stick to their checking in times to ensure a smooth service at the airport.”

Airports are expected to be busy next week when schools break up.

