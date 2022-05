Cheap flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport for a perfect half term holiday

It won’t be long before the kids are off school once again - the next half term is due to start on May 30, 2022.

It is the last half term before the summer holidays which start on July 25 this year.

We have put together a list of current cheap flights that are available from Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) to inspire your next trip abroad.

Cheap flights from Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Many of which are less than £100 per person.

Cyprus

Wednesday, June 1, 2022: DSA 2.10pm to Paphos at 8.40pm.

Flight time: 4 hours 30 minutes.

Price: £89pp.

Sunday June 5, 2022: DSA 3.25pm to Paphos at 10pm.

Flight time: 4 hours 35 minutes.

Price: £93pp.

Belgium

Friday, June 3, 2022: DSA 5.15pm to Bourgas at 10.35pm.

Flight time: 3 hours 20 minutes.

Price: £89pp.

Corfu

Thursday, June 2, 2022: DSA at 7am to Corfu at 12.15pm.

Flight time: 3 hours 15 minutes.

Price: 89pp.

Crete

Tuesday, May 31: DSA at 3.10pm to Heraklion at 9.20pm.

Flight time: 4 hours 10 minutes.

Price: £89pp.

Friday, June 3, 2022: DSA at 5.30pm to Heraklion at 11.40pm.

Flight time: 4 hours 10 minutes.

Price: £89pp.

Zante

Friday, June 3m 2022: DSA at 1.25pm to Zante at 6.55pm.

Flight time: 3 hours 30 minutes.

Price: £89pp.

Portugal

Thursday, May 26, 2022: DSA at 6am to Faro at 8.50am.

Flight time: 2 hours 50 minutes.

Price: £108pp.

Alicante

Saturday, June 4, 2022: DSA at 6.45am to Alicante at 10.30am.

Flight time: 2 hours 45 minutes.

Price: £72pp.

Costa del Sol

Sunday, June 5, 2022: DSA at 6.45am to Costa del Sol at 10.45am.

Flight time: 3 hours.

Price: £71pp.

Gran Canaria

Saturday, June 4, 2022: DSA at 2.05pm to Gran Canaria at 6.40pm.

Flight time: 4 hours and 35 minutes.

Price: £103pp.

Ibiza

Monday, June 6, 2022: DSA at 6.30am to Ibiza at 10.15am.

Flight time: 2 hours and 45 minutes.

Price: £56pp.

Lanzarote

Monday, June 6, 2022: DSA at 3.20pm to Lanzarote at 7.35pm.

Flight time: 4 hours 15 minutes.