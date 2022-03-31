The development, called Panattoni Doncaster 420, will be a 417,570 sq ft facility at GatewayEast, Doncaster Sheffield Airport.

Panattoni has acquired the 18.4-acre site, which has outline planning consent, from Peel Land and Property.

Panattoni Doncaster 420 benefits from superb multi-modal links, located within six minutes of rail facilities at iPort, while the seaports of Immingham and Hull are both approximately 50 miles from the site.

What the site could look like

It also provides last-mile access to the major conurbations of Yorkshire and Humberside and the major consumer and manufacturing centres of the North East, North West and East Midlands, plus central London, all fall within 4.5 hours by HGV.

Panattoni expects to start construction later this year with the intention of delivering the facility in summer 2023.

Panattoni Doncaster 420 is targeting BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC ‘A’ ratings.

Occupiers will also benefit from a range of standard sustainability features and green build options.

The development is part of Panattoni’s commitment to a significant speculative development programme in the UK in 2022 in response to strong demand from occupiers for immediately available space.

Dan Burn, development director at Panattoni, said: “This well-located site with direct access to local, regional and global markets is a superb addition to our speculative development programme.

"South Yorkshire is rapidly forging a reputation as one of the UK’s prime distribution locations.

"Record take-up across Yorkshire in 2021 has resulted in the supply of units over 100,000 sq ft dipping to the lowest level ever seen”.