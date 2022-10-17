News you can trust since 1887
A1 crash: Police on scene as motorists facing long delays after incident near Doncaster

Motorists are facing long delays on the A1 this morning due to a crash.

By David Kessen
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 8:06am

National Highways Yorkshire said at 7.30am said that one of the two lanes was closed on the A1 northbound between the A639 near North Elmsall and the B6474 (south) near Wentbridge due to a collision.

They added West Yorkshire Police had been called to the incident and had arrived on the scene. They added that drivers were seeing delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times on the approach.

National Highways Yorkshire said at 7.30am lane two (of two) was closed on the A1 northbound between the A639 near North Elmsall and the B6474 (south) near Wentbridge due to a collision.

