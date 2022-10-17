A1 crash: Police on scene as motorists facing long delays after incident near Doncaster
Motorists are facing long delays on the A1 this morning due to a crash.
National Highways Yorkshire said at 7.30am said that one of the two lanes was closed on the A1 northbound between the A639 near North Elmsall and the B6474 (south) near Wentbridge due to a collision.
They added West Yorkshire Police had been called to the incident and had arrived on the scene. They added that drivers were seeing delays of 45 minutes above normal journey times on the approach.