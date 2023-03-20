News you can trust since 1887
Tram Train Sheffield Rotherham: Officers tell how Parkgate police incident left trams suspended

Details have been revealed of a police incident which led to the tram train service being suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 20th Mar 2023, 18:11 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 18:11 GMT

Stagecoach Supertram, which operates the system on regular train lines and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham, was asked to suspend services by Network Rail on Friday evening last week.

They said on Friday, March 17: “Network Rail have asked us to suspend Tram Train services due to an incident at Parkgate. We will be diverting to Meadowhall Interchange until they give us clearance to resume.”

Today it was confirmed by British Transport Police officials that the suspension had been caused by a police incident, which had involved a passenger on one of the carriages.

“We were called to a tram at Parkgate station at 8.42pm on March 17 to a report of a drunk man on-board. Officers attended and the man was led off the tram and out of the station. No further action was taken against him,” BTP said.

