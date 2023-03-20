Details have been revealed of a police incident which led to the tram train service being suspended between Sheffield and Rotherham.

Stagecoach Supertram, which operates the system on regular train lines and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham, was asked to suspend services by Network Rail on Friday evening last week.

They said on Friday, March 17: “Network Rail have asked us to suspend Tram Train services due to an incident at Parkgate. We will be diverting to Meadowhall Interchange until they give us clearance to resume.”

Today it was confirmed by British Transport Police officials that the suspension had been caused by a police incident, which had involved a passenger on one of the carriages.

