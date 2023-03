Tram trains were suspended tonight – because of an ‘incident’.

Stagecoach Supertram, the organisation which operates the system which travels on regular train lines and tram tracks between Sheffield and Rotherham, said they had been asked to suspend services this evening.

They said this evening: “Network Rail have asked us to suspend Tram Train services due to an incident at Parkgate. We will be diverting to Meadowhall Interchange until they give us clearance to resume. Will update here when we have any news.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have now announced that they have been given clearance to restart the service.

Tram trains have been suspeded tonight – because of an ‘incident’ at Parkgate. File picture shows a tram train