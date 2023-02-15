Sheffield Council is ‘levelling up’ tram stops to boost investment in Attercliffe

Sheffield Council hopes its revamp of tram stops using Levelling Up funding will be a “catalyst” for future investment.

Stops at Attercliffe and Arena will be revamped to encourage more people to use the trams.

The council will pay £250,000 to South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined authority to will deliver the upgrades and track the impact on user numbers.

In the latest report on the council’s capital spending, officers said: “Tram travel remains one of the most environmentally friendly modes of transport available in Sheffield. Supporting improvements to the tram network to encourage increased use will support the net zero ambition.”

The work is expected to be completed in the next year.

Tram services coming under public control

Tram services in the region will come under public control – run by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) – when Stagecoach’s current contract ends on March 21, 2024.

The Department for Transport agreed to give SYMCA £570 million to renew services beyond that date.

This includes improvements to the network with a fleet of close to 30 trams, track improvements, better facilities for passengers, refurbishment and extension of the depot, renewal of control, signalling and communications systems and renewed and enlarged power supply.

Tentative plans are afoot for potential future tram-train expansion which includes a route beyond Parkgate in Rotherham and additional stops on existing routes in Doncaster.

Sheffield spots like Beighton, Stocksbridge, Heeley, Millhouses, Totley, Chapeltown, Woodhouse and Handsworth could all become part of the tram-train network in future using existing rail routes.