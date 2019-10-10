Trains disrupted due to emergency incident on track between Doncaster and Wakefield
Trains are disrupted this morning due to an emergency incident on the tracks between Doncaster and Wakefield.
Thursday, 10th October 2019, 06:47 am
Emergency services are dealing with an incident between Wakefield Westgate and Doncaster, resulting in all lines being blocked.
Trains have been cancelled and are delayed, with disruption expected until at least 9am.
CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, LNER and Northern services are affected.
More to follow.