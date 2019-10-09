Man appears at court accused of robbing Sheffield convenience store
A 28-year-old man accused of robbing at Sheffield convenience store on Monday night has appeared at court charged with the offence.
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 15:40 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th October 2019, 17:02 pm
Andrew Phillips, 28, was brought before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning, accused of robbing the McColl’s convenience store in Lowedges Road, Lowedges on Monday, October 7.
No pleas were entered during the hearing.
The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and Phillips, of Lowedges Road, Lowedges was remanded into custody until his next appearance there on November 6.
South Yorkshire Police said a lottery box was stolen during the robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 852 of October 7.