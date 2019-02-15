Have your say

Trains in Sheffield were cancelled this morning over concerns for the safety of a woman close to the railway line in Chapeltown.

Emergency services were called to the Thornbrook Mews area of Chapeltown, close to Chapeltown railway station, just before 6.30am.

British Transport Police said ‘concerns for the welfare of a woman’ were raised.

Police officers, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene and the woman was found and taken to hospital.

Earlier, train operator Northern announced that trains between Barnsley and Meadowhall were disrupted because of trespassers on the railway.