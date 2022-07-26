Keita Mullen, aged 30, died following a fail to stop collision in the Bawtry area of Doncaster on Sunday, July 24.
She was a mother of three children – aged 10, five and four months old.
Shortly after midnight, emergency services were called to A638 High Street, in Bawtry, following reports of a collision.
It is understood that two pedestrians were crossing High Street when a vehicle was in collision with them both.
The vehicle failed to stop and left the scene.
Emergency services attended, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, Keita was pronounced dead at the scene.
Her family is being supported by our specially trained officers.
The second pedestrian, a 33-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 49-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
She has since been released under investigation.