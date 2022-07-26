Tragedy as lorry driver dies in horror crash on M18 in South Yorkshire

A lorry driver died in a horror crash which closed the M18 in South Yorkshire for hours yesterday.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:33 pm
Updated Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 12:34 pm

South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that a 41-year-old lorry driver involved in a collision on the northbound stretch of the motorway, on the approach to Junction 2, died.

Emergency services were called at 5.02pm to reports that three articulated lorries, two cars and a transit van had collided.

Read More

Read More
M18 crash: Warning issued as motorway is closed in both directions due to 'very ...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A lorry driver died in a collision on the M18, between Rotherham and Doncaster, yesterday

Four drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital but their conditions are not considered life threatening.

MORE: M18 crash: New footage from crash shows vehicle damage and police on way to scene

Over a dozen of emergency service vehicles were deployed to the crash scene, which closed the road for hours while recovery and investigative work was carried out.

MORE: These are the five 'most dangerous roads' in Sheffield where you're most likely to crash

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the lorry driving immediately prior to the incident to get in touch, particularly if you have dashcam footage.”

Call the force on 101 quoting incident number 601 of July 25.

South YorkshireM18South Yorkshire PoliceEmergency servicesSheffield