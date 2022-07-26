South Yorkshire Police confirmed today that a 41-year-old lorry driver involved in a collision on the northbound stretch of the motorway, on the approach to Junction 2, died.

Emergency services were called at 5.02pm to reports that three articulated lorries, two cars and a transit van had collided.

A lorry driver died in a collision on the M18, between Rotherham and Doncaster, yesterday

Four drivers in the other vehicles suffered minor injuries and were taken to hospital but their conditions are not considered life threatening.

Over a dozen of emergency service vehicles were deployed to the crash scene, which closed the road for hours while recovery and investigative work was carried out.

South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw the lorry driving immediately prior to the incident to get in touch, particularly if you have dashcam footage.”