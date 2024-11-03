Police are investigating following a three-vehicle crash which has tragically claimed the life of a motorcyclist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fatal collision took place on the A19 in Askern, Doncaster on Friday night (November 1, 2024), and police are now appealing for witnesses as investigations continue.

Speaking this morning (Sunday, November 3, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “On Friday, November 1, 2024 at 5.33pm, we were called to reports of a road traffic collision on the A19 in Askern Doncaster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fatal collision took place on the A19 in Askern, Doncaster on Friday night (November 1, 2024), and police are now appealing for witnesses as investigations continue | Adobe/Google

“It is reported that a black Yamaha Motorcycle, a red Land Rover Evoque and a grey Seat Leon were involved in the collision, between the junction of Manor Way and the junction of Rockley Lane.

“Emergency service attended and despite best efforts of medical persons, the driver of the motorcycle was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. Their family are being supported by our officers.

“The A19 was closed while officers conducted their work, but has since been reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who has dashcam or CCTV footage that could help with officer enquiries to come forward.”

Information can be shared by calling 101, quoting incident number 832 of November 1, 2024.

Footage can be submitted to the police here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/witnesses-dashcam-and-cctv-sought-following-fatal-collision