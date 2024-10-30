A 72-year-old pedestrian struck by a car has now sadly died, police have confirmed, as the man’s heartbroken family pay tribute to him.

The collision took place on Bentley Road in Doncaster at around 3.52pm on Friday, October 18, 2024, when a green Peugeot 308 is alleged to have collided with a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was subsequently rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have this evening (Wednesday, October 30, 2024) confirmed that the pedestrian - who has been named as James Joseph Corrigan - has now sadly died | Submit

James' family have shared the following tribute to him: "James was a father, grandfather and great-grandfather, and beloved partner of Pat. In his younger years, James was a professional boxer, before becoming a well-known contractor in Doncaster.

"He was a true gentleman and will be sadly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him."

Officers are urging anyone who was in the area to who may have witnessed the collision or who has dashcam footage to come forward.

Any information, not matter how small, could prove helpful in officers investigation.

If you believe you can help, please get in touch with police online, via live chat or by calling 101 quoting incident number 648 of October 18, 2024.

You can also submit footage here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/southyorks/appeal/information-and-footage-sought-after-doncaster-collision-turns-fatal