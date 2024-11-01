The son of a man convicted of rioting outside a Rotherham asylum hotel who was found hanged in prison has called for an investigation into whether he “should have been in prison in the first place.”

Peter Lynch was found dead at HMP Moorland, Doncaster, on October 19, while serving a sentence of two years and eight months after pleading guilty to violent disorder.

The 61-year-old was at the front of a mob which gathered outside the Holiday Inn Express, at Manvers, Rotherham, on August 4, with bodyworn camera footage showing him shouting "scum" and "child killers" at police, as well as: “You are protecting people who are killing our kids and raping them.”

Now, at the opening of an inquest into his death held on Thursday (October 31), Mr Lynch’s son Casey Lynch has called for an investigation into his death and “whether he should have been in prison at all.”

Casey asked a series of questions about the investigation, saying: "I'd like it to be investigated whether my dad should've been there in the first place."

He also asked why two previous suicide attempts by his father were not "taken seriously".

Doncaster senior coroner Nicola Mundy explained to members of the family how an investigation into the circumstances of his death is now open and a full inquest will eventually be held in front of a jury.

The court heard that the preliminary cause of death has been named as hanging.

Casey Lynch asked the coroner if Ms Mundy could source the sentencing remarks of Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, saying: "I want to know what remarks he made about my dad on sentence."

He also said he wanted to know why he had heard a number of different accounts of what time his father was last checked by prison officers on the night before he was found dead.

The coroner assured Casey Lynch that he and his family will have input in the investigation and the further hearings, when she will decide the scope of the inquest.

She urged him to supply her with the questions his family want answered and explained how her role was independent of the police and Prison Service.

Earlier, Detective Sergeant Gareth Gent, of South Yorkshire Police, told how Mr Lynch was last seen alive on October 18 during a roll-call at 7pm.

He was found to be unresponsive and not breathing in his cell by staff the following morning.

Mr Gent said CPR was undertaken by officers until paramedics arrived and Mr Lynch was pronounced dead at 6.42am .

The detective said that investigations so far indicated that nobody else had entered the cell before Mr Lynch was found dead and nobody else was involved in his death.

He was one of more than 60 men who have now been jailed at Sheffield Crown Court following the Rotherham rioting, which left 64 police officers injured.

Riot police were pelted with fencing and other missiles and, at one point, an attempt was made to set light to a bin outside the hotel as some of those taking part smashed their way into the building.

About 240 asylum seekers were trapped in the upper storeys while staff have told how they had to barricade themselves into a panic room downstairs, fearing for their lives.

At the sentencing hearing on August 22, Judge Richardson heard how Lynch suffered from diabetes, thyroid issues, angina and had recently had a heart attack.

Judge Richardson told him: "You did not yourself attack any police officer, as far as can be detected, but what you did was encourage by your conduct others to behave violently and you were part of this mob."

He was filmed repeatedly challenging officers as they tried to push him back with shields, screaming "protect my children" and yelling: "We are on the streets now to protect our kids".

The crown court heard how Mr Lynch, from Wath-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, had been married for 36 years, had four adult children and three grandchildren.

He was working in the packing industry but was recently made unemployed, his barrister said.

Mr Lynch pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Ms Mundy adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123, email them at [email protected], or visit www.samaritans.org to find your nearest branch.