The investigation was triggered following the death of a man who was hit by a car which failed to stop on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn.

Here is everything known so far:

Forensic experts on Cricket Inn Road, Wybourn, Sheffield, following a collision in the early hours of this morning (Photo: David Walsh)

What happened on Cricket Inn Road?

Two men were struck by a car which failed to stop at around 5.50am today. One of the men died.

Has the victim hit on Cricket Inn Road been named?

The man who died following the collision has not yet been named but was aged in his 60s. His family has been informed and relatives are being supported by specially trained officers.

Was the second victim seriously injured?

He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, where he continues to be treated this afternoon. He is not believed to be in a life threatening condition.

Who reported the incident?

Police were called by a member of the public who reported two men having been involved in a collision with a car, which then left the scene. Paramedics were also deployed.

What car was involved in the collision on Cricket Inn Road and has it been found?

The make of the car involved has not yet been released by South Yorkshire Police. The car has not yet been tracked down.

Where is the police cordon on the Wybourn estate?

Cricket Inn Road was initially closed between Maltravers Road and the roundabout at the junction with Woodbourn Road and Manor Way.

It has been moved and is now sealed off between Maltravers Road and Aston Street.

Who has been arrested over the Cricket Inn Road death?

A 31-year-old man from Sheffield, who has not been named, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in police custody this afternoon.

What have police said about the incident?

Officers are keen to speak to anyone, particularly passing motorists, who may have seen or heard anything in the lead up to the collision which might help with the investigation, or those with dash cam or CCTV footage that captured the incident itself.