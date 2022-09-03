The faces of 9 Sheffield criminals jailed for offences including child rape, gun possession and vicious stabbings

3. Callom Taylor: Teen who admitted it 'feels good to hurt someone' after four stabbings gets 18 years behind bars

Callom Taylor, aged 19, was brought to justice for the five people he attacked during four episodes of violence carried out in Gleadless between November 2021 and January 2022 during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 30, when he was given a 23-year extended sentence, comprised of 18 years’ custody and a five-year extended licence period. The court heard how during Taylor’s reign of terror over four separate incidents, he attacked a man with ‘intellectual disadvantages’ with nunchucks; stabbed a male relation to the arm and hip; let himself into the house of a couple who had been ‘kind’ to him and stabbed them both multiple times, before robbing and stabbing another man known to him. Two of Taylor’s victims required surgery following his attacks on them, one of whom needed to have a blood transfusion; while another will require plastic surgery to repair the injury to his arm and may be left with permanent nerve damage. Taylor, of no fixed abode, entered guilty pleas for numerous charges including wounding with intent, possession of an offensive weapon, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing. The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, said he had been considering handing Taylor, who suffered from ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) as a child, a life sentence for his crimes. But, after hearing of the treatment Taylor endured during his formative years, Judge Richardson said he wanted more time to consider whether a life sentence was an appropriate punishment, and adjourned sentence until August 30. Judge Richardson told Taylor that ultimately he had decided to ‘pull-back’ from imposing a life sentence. He added: “I want to make it very clear to you that you have escaped a life sentence by the narrowest of margins.”

Photo: SYP