Sheffield traffic travel: Traffic held on the M1 in Sheffield & Rotherham after five-vehicle crash
The M1 multi-vehicle crash between Sheffield and Rotherham involved five vehicles, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said.
Traffic is currently being held on the M1 between Sheffield and Rotherham, following a multi-vehicle collision..
The collision took place on the M1 southbound near to Junction 34 at Sheffield just before 2.35pm this afternoon (Thursday, October 5, 2023) following a five-vehicle collision.
Traffic is currently being held between Junction 35 (Rotherham) and Junction 34 (Sheffield), as a result of the collision.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Emergency services are on the scene following reports of a multi-vehicle collision on the M1 near junction 34 at around 2.35pm today (5 October).
"It understood that five vehicles were involved and no injuries have been reported.
"Officers remain at the scene to assist with a temporary closure of the motorway."
A spokesperson for National Highways Yorkshire added: "All emergency services are now in attendance.
"We'll be installing a full road closure shortly.
"Please consider alternative routes."