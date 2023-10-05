Sheffield LibDems make ‘bullying’ allegations against Labour following resignation of seven councillors

Sheffield LibDems have criticised the Labour Party’s treatment of seven city councillors who have resigned to sit as independents and alleged they were “bullied and harassed”.

The LibDem group leader on Sheffield City Council, Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, raised the allegations with council leader Coun Tom Hunt at a full council meeting yesterday (October 4).

The LibDem group also issued a statement in response to yesterday’s announcement by former council leader Coun Terry Fox and six other long-standing Labour colleagues that they had resigned from the party to stand as independent members of the council.

The seven were suspended from the Labour Party whip last month after they voted against the draft Local Plan – long-term planning guidelines for all city developments – because it includes a proposed travellers’ site for travelling showpeople on land off Eckington Way, Crystal Peaks.

Coun Shaffaq Mohammed, leader of Liberal Democrats on Sheffield City Council, made accusations that Labour councillors were "bullied and harassed" by people linked to the party over their opposition to a travellers' site in Eckington Way, Crystal Peaks. Picture: LibDems

They are Couns Terry and Denise Fox, ex-deputy leader Julie Grocutt, Tony Damms, Dianne Hurst, former finance committee chair Bryan Lodge and Garry Weatherall.

The seven said they had done so because “despite assurances arising from the Lowcock Report that the council would engage in meaningful consultation with citizens, the residents of the South East were not listened to” about the Eckington Way proposal.

Both the rebel councillors and LibDems are opposed to the proposal, which has seen large-scale public objections.

Sheffield City Council leader Coun Tom Hunt has responded to LibDem accusations over Labour "bullying" following the news that seven long-standing Labour councilors have quit Labour to stand as independents. Picture: LDRS

Coun Mohammed told the meeting: “I have recently learnt that some members of the Labour Party were bullied and harassed by people linked to the Labour Party to ensure that they did not vote against the Local Plan.”

He asked Coun Hunt: “What do you intend to do to take this issue up, given that bullying and harassment is a huge issue and I’m sure most people in Sheffield condemn it. What are you as the leader of the Labour Party in Sheffield going to do about it?”

Coun Hunt responded: “If any issues of bullying and harassment are raised with me, pertaining to the Labour group, then I will take them up as you would expect me to do so. It is important that all of us in this chamber conduct ourselves with civility and respect towards colleagues and if there is evidence to the contrary then I will take that forward.

“My colleague Coun Belbin sent round to all members recently a link to the LGA’s (Local Government Association’s) Debate not Hate campaign which is about encouraging us to have mutual respect across chambers so that we are treating each other with respect and patience and care.

“If there is evidence to the contrary of that, I will take that up.”

A LibDem statement about the resignations said: “We have objected to the actions of these seven councillors in the past, but the way that they have been treated by the Labour Party has been appalling.

“The Local Plan will affect Sheffield for decades to come, but instead of listening to local objections, Tom Hunt’s Labour bosses in London have expelled longstanding councillors for objecting on behalf of their constituents.

“Following the Lowcock Report, there were a lot of promises that Sheffield would be more accountable to local people. Labour’s puppet leadership in Sheffield hasn’t brought the stability and openness they promised, and instead have made every attempt to cut local people out of decisions that affect them.