Abbeydale Road South: Yorkshire Water issue update after burst water main keeps major Sheffield road closed
The incident is in place on Abbeydale Road South, with disruption first reported at just after 2am this morning (Sunday, November 3, 2024).
A spokesperson for Yorkshire Water told The Star this afternoon: “Unfortunately the main on Abbeydale Road South burst overnight.
“Teams were onsite quickly to isolate the main and there are no customers without supply.
“To ensure the repair can be carried out safely we’ve had to close the road. We will reopen it as quickly as possible.
“We appreciate that this is a busy road and we are sorry for the inconvenience.
“We thank everyone in the area for their patience.”