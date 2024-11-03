A Sheffield property has been slapped with a closure notice, following reports of ‘suspected drug users attending at all times of the day and night’.

The property is located on Firshill Walk in Shirecliffe, and follows reports being made to South Yorkshire Police’s Burngreave Neighbourhood Team.

Posting on Facebook, Police Sergeant Ben Hall said: “The Burngreave Neighbourhood team were informed of drug related anti social behaviour taking place at a property on Firshill Walk.

“This included suspected drug users attending at all times of the day and night.

“We have worked closely with the occupants and their neighbours to try and resolve these issues but unfortunately the behaviour continued.

“On Monday Pc 1914 Gratton and Pc 2560 Wood attended Sheffield Magistrates court and made an application for a closure order at the address which was granted.

“This means only the occupants and emergency services are permitted to enter the address - any other person entering the property will be committing and offence and liable to arrest.

“The Burngreave Team are working hard in many locations in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor area to tackle this kind of behaviour.”

Members of public can report any issues they are having in the Burngreave/Pitsmoor/Firshill area in ‘complete confidentiality’.

You can do this by emailing: [email protected] or by calling 07557254870.