Your 15 favourite pubs & restaurants for a roast dinner in Sheffield, according to Google reviews

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 07:26 BST

As the nights draw in, and the weather begins to get colder, it is the perfect season to enjoy a roast dinner served up at one of Sheffield’s brilliant pubs and restaurants.

The city is home to a whole host of excellent eateries from which to choose.

Whether you fancy somewhere cosy, a place with excellent views, or an establishment that provides a more up-scale experience, Sheffield has it all.

And that’s just the venues, the possibilities for the perfect roast dinner are endless.

From the type of roast, the selection of vegetables, number of Yorkshire puddings - they’re a must, surely - add-ons like cauliflower cheese or the type of gravy, nearly everyone has a strong opinion about what should make up the ultimate Sunday dinner.

No matter what you choose, you’ll be able to find it in the Steel City.

With that in mind, we’ve put together this list of the best Sheffield pubs and restaurants, based on the venues with the highest rating on Google reviews.

Each one of the venues included on this list has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 or higher, and has received at least 150 reviews.

Scroll through, and see if your go-to place has made the cut.

The best pubs and restaurants in Sheffield for a roast dinner

Rating of 4.8 out of 5 from 197 reviews. What customers said: "Lovely space near the park. Super lovely staff. Great food like unbelievable Sunday roast and even better prices. Heavily recommended."

Rating of 4.7 out of 5 from 1,100 reviews. What customers said: "Just had Sunday lunch perfect! The lady that took out order was lovely, so friendly. The slow cook beef was so tender, definitely recommend. It's the second time I have been here and will definitely to back soon."

Rating of 4.7 out of 5, from 196 reviews. What customers said: "This place is really great. Sunday roast was incredible, very generous with the gravy. Would absolutely recommend the bullseye quiz."

