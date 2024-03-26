Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A cyclist is fighting for his life after a crash involving a parked car on a South Yorkshire street.

The 52-year-old's injuries have led to a police investigation into the incident, which happened near a popular park on Saturday morning.

The car which was involved in the incident was stationary, say police, and the collision left the man with what have been described as 'life threatening injuries"

It happened on Oakdale, which is the road which runs around the outside of Worsbrough Dale Park in Barnsley.

Picture shows Oakdale, Barnsley. Photo: Google

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We are appealing for information, witnesses, dashcam and CCTV footage after a collision involving a cyclist and a stationary car has left a man with serious injuries.

"Emergency services were called at 9.11pm on Saturday (March 23) to Oakdale, Worsbrough Bridge, to reports of a collision involving a blue pedal bike and a parked red Peugeot.

"A 52-year-old man, who was riding the bike, was taken to hospital where he remains."

Police say some people have already submitted information and footage to them in connection with the incident.

They added: "We are still keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of or just before the collision and anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage."

You can pass information to police via their online live chat, their online reporting tool or by calling 101.

CCTV and dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected]

Please quote incident number 889 of March 23, 2024 when you get in touch.