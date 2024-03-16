4 . Eyre Street

Officers in Sheffield have released multiple CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery. It is reported that around 1am on 3 February 2024, a man had his wallet and phone stolen as he ran down Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre. The victim alleges he saw a knife but was not threatened with it. He was unharmed as a result of the robbery but reported that he was grabbed by the throat. An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved. CCTV trawls of the area have taken place and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they feel they may be able to help the investigation. The men are described as mixed race with short, dark hair. They are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s. Please quote investigation number 14/29457/23 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police