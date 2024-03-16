Since August, all the people pictured here have appeared in pictures published by officers as part of investigations into incidents which have happened in Sheffield and South Yorkshire. The photos still remain among the force's current appeals.
All have been published in connection with ongoing South Yorkshire Police appeals which are currently carried on the force's website.
Those in the pictures are not necessarily suspects, but could also be potential witnesses.
Do you recognise any of the people in the pictures? Police want to speak to them in connection with crimes ranging from assaults to thefts.
You can also phone South Yorkshire Police on 101. In each case, we have included the police incident number or crime number in the picture caption, and this should be quoted in any message to police.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete an online form on the Crimestoppers website.
Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but call police instead.
1. Caught on camera
Police want to speak to the people in these pictures in connection to ongoing investigations Photo: South Yorkshire Police
2. Criminal damage
Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with reported criminal damage to three cars.
It is reported that at 6pm on 4 February 2024, three vehicles parked on Nutwell Lane in the Armthorpe area were sprayed with paint stripper – a red VW caddy, black Mercedes and a white Porsche Cayenne.
Since the incident was reported, a number of enquiries have been carried out, including CCTV trawls, and officers are now keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
He is described as a white man of slim build and believed to be aged between 20 and 30 years old.
Quote incident number 14/30198/24 when you get in touch.
Picture: South Yorkshire Police Photo: South Yorkshire Police
3. Silver Street, Doncaster
Officers in Doncaster have released a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a reported theft.
It is reported that at 8.30pm on 10 February 2024, a bag belonging to a woman was stolen in a takeaway premises on Silver Street. It is then reported that a short time later the woman’s bank cards were used in a shop on East Laith Gate.
Since the incident was reported, officers have been carrying out ongoing enquires but are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Quote investigation number 14/33767/24 when you get in touch. Photo: South Yorkshire Police
4. Eyre Street
Officers in Sheffield have released multiple CCTV images of a group of men they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery.
It is reported that around 1am on 3 February 2024, a man had his wallet and phone stolen as he ran down Eyre Street in Sheffield city centre.
The victim alleges he saw a knife but was not threatened with it. He was unharmed as a result of the robbery but reported that he was grabbed by the throat.
An investigation has been launched and enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved. CCTV trawls of the area have taken place and officers are now keen to identify the men in the images as they feel they may be able to help the investigation.
The men are described as mixed race with short, dark hair. They are believed to be in their late teens or early 20s.
Please quote investigation number 14/29457/23 when you get in touch. Picture: South Yorkshire Police
Photo: South Yorkshire Police