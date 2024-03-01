Council approves £3m plan for ‘Dutch style’ roundabout at Town End, giving cyclists and pedestrians right of way

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

During yesterday’s (February 29) full council meeting, councillors signed the project at Town End roundabout, which was first floated in 2021.

Dutch-style roundabouts give priority to cyclists and pedestrians, and have a narrower carriageway which forces vehicles to slow down on approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council documents state: “The proposed scheme will see the development of a “Dutch style” roundabout at the existing Town End roundabout within Barnsley town centre on the A628.

An aerial view of the cycle-friendly roundabout in Cambridge (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“The existing roundabout will be replaced and existing priority for motorists will be removed and replaced with pedestrian and cyclist priority atcrossing points.”

The scheme will be funded via the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.