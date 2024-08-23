Woodseats Road: Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after rush hour crash in Sheffield
A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a crash on a busy road in Sheffield.
Police were called at around 4.50pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodseats Road.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after the incident.
They said: “The motorbike rider, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”
The road was closed for a period of time to allow for the motorbike to be recovered.
It is reported that a red Volkswagen was also involved.
The road has since reopened.
