Woodseats Road: Motorcyclist hospitalised with serious injuries after rush hour crash in Sheffield

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 11:10 BST
A motorcyclist was hospitalised after a crash on a busy road in Sheffield.

Police were called at around 4.50pm to reports of a road traffic collision on Woodseats Road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police confirmed that a 31-year-old man was hospitalised with serious injuries after the incident.

They said: “The motorbike rider, a 31-year-old man, was taken to hospital with serious injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.”

Woodseats RoadWoodseats Road
Woodseats Road | Google

The road was closed for a period of time to allow for the motorbike to be recovered.

It is reported that a red Volkswagen was also involved.

The road has since reopened.

