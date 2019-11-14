Traffic was at a standstill in Hillsborough, Sheffield, earlier

The road has been closed since before rush-hour this morning to remove debris, including an uprooted tree, from the River Don.

Sheffield Council said it was forced to act because of heavy rain expected today.

In a tweet, Streets Ahead said: “We aim to re-open Leppings Lane this afternoon at around 2.30pm.

“Many apologies for the inconvenience this morning, but we had to get the work done asap.”