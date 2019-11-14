This is when Leppings Lane in Sheffield is due to re-open after closure

Leppings Lane in Hillsborough is set to re-open at 2.30pm today, after an earlier road closure brought traffic to a standstill.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:07 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 1:08 pm
Traffic was at a standstill in Hillsborough, Sheffield, earlier

The road has been closed since before rush-hour this morning to remove debris, including an uprooted tree, from the River Don.

Sheffield Council said it was forced to act because of heavy rain expected today.

In a tweet, Streets Ahead said: “We aim to re-open Leppings Lane this afternoon at around 2.30pm.

“Many apologies for the inconvenience this morning, but we had to get the work done asap.”

