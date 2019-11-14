Man still missing after vanishing while working in Sheffield

A man who vanished while working in Sheffield is still missing today.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:48 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:49 pm

Anthony Richmond, aged 62, was last seen on Greenland Road, Darnall, at around 8.50pm on Monday, November 11.CRIME: Sarah Barrass attempted to blame half-brother Brandon Machin for the murders of their two sons in the hours following their deathsMr Richmond, from West Yorkshire, has been working in Sheffield.LATEST: Outrage at Remembrance display vandalism in RotherhamHe is around 6ft tall, slim and has grey, thinning hair.

He is known to always wear a flat cap and has a grey goatee beard.Mr Richmond was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket and blue work trousers with a reflective strip on them.Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 808 of November 12.

