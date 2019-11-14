Heavy rain causes fresh flooding misery at Rotherham Central railway station
Heavy rain is causing fresh flooding misery at Rotherham Central railway station this lunchtime.
The station has been closed since last Thursday’s deluge left tracks underwater and disrupted services.
Now rail operator has said today’s heavy rain is causing more problems at the station, which had been rescheduled to re-open tomorrow.
Northern tweeted: “Heavy rain flooding the railway at #Rotherham”
It added that the station is unlikely to re-open for rail service before Friday with work still ongoing to deal with issues causing by severe flooding.
Earlier today, normal services resumed on most other lines in South Yorkshire, though amended timetables are in operation on some routes.
Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.
Doncaster - Scunthorpe: a full service will operate between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.
Sheffield - Hull: a full service is in operation between Doncaster and Hull, but services will not continue through to Sheffield.
Sheffield - Doncaster: a full service is in operation between Sheffield and Doncaster, though services will not continue through to Adwick.
Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice. The line at Rotherham will be closed until at least Friday.