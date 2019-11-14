Heavy rain causes fresh flooding misery at Rotherham Central railway station

Heavy rain is causing fresh flooding misery at Rotherham Central railway station this lunchtime.

By Darren Burke
Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:32 pm
Updated Thursday, 14th November 2019, 12:33 pm

The station has been closed since last Thursday’s deluge left tracks underwater and disrupted services.

Read More

Read More
Updated hour-by-hour rain forecast for Sheffield for today

Now rail operator has said today’s heavy rain is causing more problems at the station, which had been rescheduled to re-open tomorrow.

Flood water covers the rail tracks at Rotherham Central train station in Rotherham after last week's floods. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Northern tweeted: “Heavy rain flooding the railway at #Rotherham”

It added that the station is unlikely to re-open for rail service before Friday with work still ongoing to deal with issues causing by severe flooding.

Earlier today, normal services resumed on most other lines in South Yorkshire, though amended timetables are in operation on some routes.

Work continues across the region to repair damage caused by floods and prepare the tracks for full timetables.

Doncaster - Scunthorpe: a full service will operate between Doncaster and Scunthorpe.

Sheffield - Hull: a full service is in operation between Doncaster and Hull, but services will not continue through to Sheffield.

Sheffield - Doncaster: a full service is in operation between Sheffield and Doncaster, though services will not continue through to Adwick.

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice. The line at Rotherham will be closed until at least Friday.