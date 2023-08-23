M1 motorway is closed both direction between junction 20 and 21 after a serious crash

The M1 is closed in both directions due to a serious collision in the East Midlands, affecting travel south from Sheffield.National Highways has reported this morning that Leicestershire Emergency Services are in attendance, including Leicestershire police.A spokesman said diversion routes were in operation after the incident between junctions J20 and J21.

Road users travelling northbound are advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs.

The closure comes at a time when the motorway is already facing delays between junctions 28 and 29 after a fire yesterday, because of lane closures that are still in place there..

National Highways said this morning that two lanes (of four) remain closed on the M1 south between junctions 29 and 28 near Mansfield for emergency resurfacing following a vehicle fire yesterday. Delays of 50 minutes were reported there this morning.

The diversions in Leicestershire are:

Northbound

Exit the M1 northbound at J20 and take the first exist (west) onto the A4303.

Continue along the A4303 to the A4303/A426 Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road roundabout and then take the second exit from the roundabout.

Continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabout at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand roundabout. Then take the fourth exit from the roundabout and proceed north along the A5.

Continue northbound along the A5 Waitling Street for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/M69 Junction 1 Interchange.

At the Interchange take the fifth exit onto the M69 northbound. Continue along the M69 northbound for approximately 14.5kms to M69 J2/M1 J21 and re-join the M1 northbound at J21.

Road users travelling southbound are also advised to follow the Hollow Square diversion symbol on road signs

Southbound

Exit the M1 southbound at J21 and take the third exit (south/west) onto the M69.

Continue south/westbound on the M69 for approximately 14.5kms to M69 Junction1/A5 Interchange.

At M69 J1 exit the motorway and take the first exit (left) onto the A5 southbound.

Continue along the A5 southbound for approximately 10.3kms to the A5/A4303 Cross in Hand Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the first exit (left) onto the A4303 eastbound. Continue eastbound along the

A4303 passing through the roundabouts at Magna Park and Coventry Road to the A5/A426

Lutterworth Road/Rugby Road Roundabout.

At the roundabout take the second exit (straight ahead) and continue eastbound along the A4303 to M1 J20.