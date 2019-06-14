Train passengers from Sheffield stranded for hours after landslip and flooding
Train passengers, many of them from Sheffield, were stranded for hours after a landslip and flooding on a railway line.
A railway bank collapsed in Corby, Northamptonshire, yesterday afternoon after days of heavy rainfall – blocking a northbound train travelling between London and Nottingham.
The landslip left huge amounts of earth blocking the railway line.
Stranded passengers were transferred to another train – travelling between Sheffield and London – but that train also ended up stranded due to flooding on the tracks.
Late last night around 400 passengers from both trains were then rescued in an operation involving Network Rail, British Transport Police, the fire service and paramedics.
Coaches were arranged to transfer the stranded passengers from the tracks.
Hotel rooms were also organised.