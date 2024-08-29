Traffic Rotherham: Here are the five areas where council are putting new ANPR cameras to stamp out 'rat runs'

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 09:35 BST
Drivers breaking the law in five hotspots in Rotherham will be hit with fines with the arrival of new ANPR cameras starting this week.

Rotherham Borough Council claims motorists have ‘ignored restrictions at the five sites for a number of years’ and until now police officers were needed on site to catch drivers breaking the law.

File photo. New ANPR cameras will police be set up to police locations in five Rotherham areas to stamp out rat runs and keep cars out of pedestrianised areas.
File photo. New ANPR cameras will police be set up to police locations in five Rotherham areas to stamp out rat runs and keep cars out of pedestrianised areas.

It means motorists in the borough who drive through ‘no entry’ signs, stop in yellow box junctions or turn into pedestrianised zones can expect FPNs in the post.

Three cameras were installed yesterday (August 28) at two hotspots, including the pedestrianised parts of High Street and Bridgegate in town centre, to keep drivers out during ‘no access’ times.

The council claims motorists driving through these parts of town centre is a “danger to pedestrians [that has] frequently been reported by businesses and residents.

Another spot is the Clifton Lane crossroads at Wharncliffe Street, where the council says motorists repeatedly ignore turning restrictions keeping them from turning left or right despite an ‘ahead only’ sign. This puts pedestrians on the crossing at risk of getting run over at a time when they’re crossing with the ‘green man’ lit up.

Lastly, cameras will police a ‘no entry’ sign ignored by some motorists on Sheffield Lane, in Catcliffe, which the council says is being used as a ‘rat run’ by exiting through Poplar Way.

A short grace period will follow the switch on of the cameras, during which a warning letter will be sent to first time offenders. After this period a Penalty Charge Notice will be sent to those who ignore the signs and break the law.

ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras capture registration plates on cars doing illegal manoeuvres, such as turning into a pedestrianised area.

