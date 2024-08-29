Traffic Rotherham: Here are the five areas where council are putting new ANPR cameras to stamp out 'rat runs'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Rotherham Borough Council claims motorists have ‘ignored restrictions at the five sites for a number of years’ and until now police officers were needed on site to catch drivers breaking the law.
It means motorists in the borough who drive through ‘no entry’ signs, stop in yellow box junctions or turn into pedestrianised zones can expect FPNs in the post.
Three cameras were installed yesterday (August 28) at two hotspots, including the pedestrianised parts of High Street and Bridgegate in town centre, to keep drivers out during ‘no access’ times.
The council claims motorists driving through these parts of town centre is a “danger to pedestrians [that has] frequently been reported by businesses and residents.
Another spot is the Clifton Lane crossroads at Wharncliffe Street, where the council says motorists repeatedly ignore turning restrictions keeping them from turning left or right despite an ‘ahead only’ sign. This puts pedestrians on the crossing at risk of getting run over at a time when they’re crossing with the ‘green man’ lit up.
Lastly, cameras will police a ‘no entry’ sign ignored by some motorists on Sheffield Lane, in Catcliffe, which the council says is being used as a ‘rat run’ by exiting through Poplar Way.
A short grace period will follow the switch on of the cameras, during which a warning letter will be sent to first time offenders. After this period a Penalty Charge Notice will be sent to those who ignore the signs and break the law.
ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) cameras capture registration plates on cars doing illegal manoeuvres, such as turning into a pedestrianised area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.