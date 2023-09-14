The appeal has been made as investigations continue into the incident on Norfolk Street, in which a 14-year-old boy was stabbed in the neck.

Detectives in Sheffield are appealing for anyone with information, video or CCTV footage to come forward, following the shocking incident which took place on Norfolk Street, close to the Town Hall in Sheffield city centre, at around 4.20pm on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The South Yorkshire Police appeal was made on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, as investigations continue.

A spokesperson for the force said: "The boy remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. So far, no arrests have been made."

Police have described his injuries as serious, but said they are not believed to be life threatening.

The stabbing was met with horror by concerned members of the public.

Sheffield Town Hall was cordoned off and left under police guard, following the knife attack.