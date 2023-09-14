News you can trust since 1887
Meadowhall School: 21 retro photos from 90s and noughties of pupils and teachers at Sheffield's biggest school

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber
Published 13th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 04:45 BST

With more than 1,900 pupils on its roll today, according to the latest Ofsted figures, Meadowhead School Academy Trust is believed to be the biggest school in Sheffield.

We've wound the clock back to look at life there during the 90s and noughties, when it was simply called Meadowhead School, having been formed when Jordanthorpe Comprehensive and Rowlinson School merged back in the 80s.

From world record attempts to sporting success and a special day on the rink at iceSheffield, these retro photos capture school life in all its variety.

There's even a visit by the school's famous old girl Helen Sharman, who returned to inspire the next generation to aim for the stars, after becoming the first Briton in space.

Are you among the pupils pictured here and do you remember the teachers featured in this retro photo gallery? We'd love to hear your memories of your days at Meadowhead School.

Students from Meadowhead School are amongst the first to sample the skating at the new ice Sheffield venue at Don Valley, Sheffield, in May 2003

1. Happy days

Students from Meadowhead School are amongst the first to sample the skating at the new ice Sheffield venue at Don Valley, Sheffield, in May 2003

Meadowhead School teacher Sarah Cowell in 1998

2. Sarah Cowell

Meadowhead School teacher Sarah Cowell in 1998

Chief Constable (Designate) Mike Hedges pictured with Year 10 pupils at Sheffield's Meadowhead School who received certificates for their work in the community in 1998. With Mr Hedges are Kelly Gregory (left) and Zoe Twigg (both 15)

3. Awards

Chief Constable (Designate) Mike Hedges pictured with Year 10 pupils at Sheffield's Meadowhead School who received certificates for their work in the community in 1998. With Mr Hedges are Kelly Gregory (left) and Zoe Twigg (both 15)

Meadowhead School pupils Graham Compton, Jenny Lee Wingfield, Sara Burnham, Neil Whittaker and Michelle Firth collecting signatures outside the Spar store on Dyche Lane, Sheffield, for a petition to raise awareness about road saftey in the Meadowhead area in 1998

4. Petition

Meadowhead School pupils Graham Compton, Jenny Lee Wingfield, Sara Burnham, Neil Whittaker and Michelle Firth collecting signatures outside the Spar store on Dyche Lane, Sheffield, for a petition to raise awareness about road saftey in the Meadowhead area in 1998

