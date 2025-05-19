Tram delays are expected in Sheffield as further improvement work is set to take place over the bank holiday weekend.

Investment into the Supertram system will take place during the May bank holiday weekend and subsequent half term holiday (May 24 to 30) in the Hillsborough area.

It follows a commitment by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) to invest over £110m by 2027 including upgrades to the trams, track, control systems and power supplies alongside the construction of a new Tram Train station at Magna.

Work to replace tramlines at Langsett Road in Hillsborough will take place throughout the week and affect Blue Route and Yellow Route tram services between Malin Bridge/Middlewood and Cathedral.

The work to replace rails has been described as ‘essential’ and will improve passengers’ comfort while reducing noise and the risk of unplanned closures.

Supertram services will continue to run at normal frequencies, but with some route changes due to temporary stop closures:

Blue Route tram services will run between Cathedral and Halfway only, operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes.

Yellow Route tram services will run between Cathedral and Meadowhall Interchange only, operating at the normal frequency of up to every 12 minutes.

Purple Route tram services will run as normal.

Tram Train services will run as normal except on Saturday evenings whilst the construction works for the new Magna Tram Train Station and Park and Ride facility take place (visit travelsouthyorkshire.com/Magna for details).

The BL1 and YE1 replacement bus services will run from Monday to Saturday via Langsett Road every 20 minutes in the early morning and 12 minutes during the day.

In the evening, after 7pm, it will run down Penistone Road every half an hour.

Meanwhile it will run the same routes on Sunday on a reduced timetable, taking place every 20 minutes during the day and 30 minutes in the evening.

A further bus service, TT1, will run between Meadowhall South and Parkgate on Saturday evenings when the tram train service is restricted due to construction of a new station at Magna.

A SYMCA spokesperson said: “These works are part of SYMCA’s ongoing investment in Supertram.

“By scheduling works over the bank holiday weekend and school holidays when the tram network has lower passenger numbers, we hope to minimise any passenger and traffic disruption and keep people moving while this work progresses.

“By investing in the Supertram system, we’re increasing the longevity of the region’s tram network and ensuring the safe operation of this popular service for the millions of people who use it every year.”

