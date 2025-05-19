Housing on Sheffield Green Belt: how did your councillor vote?

A majority of Sheffield councillors have voted in favour of a contentious proposal to release 3.6 per cent of the city’s green belt land for housing — but some Labour members chose to abstain.

As reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) last week, Sheffield City Council approved the “controversial plan” that would see more than 3,500 homes built on green belt sites across the city.

The move follows direction from government planning inspectors reviewing a draft of the council’s Sheffield Local Plan. They instructed the council to identify space for an additional 3,539 homes — increasing the city’s housing target from 34,680 to 38,012. The inspectors also asked for a further 52.8 hectares to be allocated as employment land, designated for business development.

Despite significant public opposition — including three petitions signed by 6,000 residents, 70 public questions, and 20 statements read aloud at the meeting — the council approved the plan.

Council leader Cllr Tom Hunt supported the proposal, arguing that it would protect the majority of the city’s green belt. He warned that rejecting the plan could force the council to withdraw the Local Plan entirely and start over, “potentially resulting in more green belt land being allocated for development.”

The proposal was ultimately backed by most Labour and Green Party councillors. In contrast, the Liberal Democrats and members of the Sheffield Community Group voted against it.

The motion passed with 45 votes in favour, 31 against, and four abstentions.

Because voting was done electronically, individual councillor votes have been made public. Here’s how each councillor voted:

Voted in favour: Cllr Abdul Khayum Cllr Alexi Dimond Cllr Angela Argenzio Cllr Ben Miskell Cllr Brian Holmshaw Cllr Christine Gilligan Kubo Cllr David Barker Cllr Dawn Dale Cllr Douglas Johnson Cllr Elle Dodd Cllr Fran Belbin Cllr Gareth Slater Cllr Henry Nottage Cllr Ibby Ullah Cllr Janet Ridler Cllr John Wright Cllr Karen McGowan Cllr Laura McClean Cllr Laura Moynahan Cllr Maleiki Haybe Cllr Marieanne Elliot Cllr Mark Jones Cllr Mark Rusling Cllr Mark Whittaker Cllr Martin Phipps Cllr Mary Lea Cllr Matt Dwyer Cllr Mia Drazaic Cllr Mike Chaplin Cllr Mike Drabble Cllr Minesh Parekh Cllr Nabeela Mowlana Cllr Nighat Basharat Cllr Nikki Belfield Cllr Paul Turpin Cllr Peter Gilbert Cllr Rob Bannister Cllr Ruth Mersereau Cllr Ruth Milsom Cllr Safiya Saeed Cllr Talib Hussain Cllr Toby Mallinson Cllr Tom Hunt Cllr Tony Downing Cllr Zahira Naz

Voted against: Cllr Alan Hooper Cllr Alan Woodcock Cllr Andrew Sangar Cllr Ann Whitaker Cllr Barbara Masters Cllr Cliff Woodcraft Cllr Denise Fox Cllr Gail Smith Cllr Garry Weatherall Cllr Glynis Chapman Cllr Ian Horner Cllr Joe Otten Cllr Kurtis Crossland Cllr Martin Smith Cllr Mike Levery Cllr Mohammed Mahroof Cllr Penny Baker Cllr Qais Al-Ahdal Cllr Rebecca Atkinson Cllr Richard Shaw Cllr Richard Williams Cllr Robert Reiss Cllr Shaffaq Mohammed Cllr Simon Clement-Jones Cllr Sophie Crossthorn Cllr Steve Ayris Cllr Sue Alston Cllr Terry Fox Cllr Tim Huggan Cllr William Sapwell Cllr Willis Marshall

Abstained: Cllr Alison Norris Cllr Craig Gamble Pugh Cllr Jayne Dunn (Lord Mayor) Cllr Mick Rooney