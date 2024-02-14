Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supertram bosses have announced plans to run buses instead of trams across a major part of their network from tomorrow.

The whole section of the blue line running from the city centre to Halfway will be covered by a bus service instread of the usual trams from tomorrow, indefinitely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The operator, Stagecoach, said: "From the start of service tomorrow, February 15, the BL1 tram replacement bus will operate between City Centre and Halfway. Buses will run every 15-20 minutes throughout the day."

A bus service will replace trams from the city centre to Halfway from tomorrow morning. Picture: David Kessen, National World

It comes after a broken section of track at Manor Top left trams unable to get past that part of the line.

But the company is refusing to give any indication of how long the buses will continue to run instead of the trams.

The Star has put questions to Stagecoach about the problems, but they have yet provide any answers to those, or to put forward any one to speak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current situation means areas including Crystal Peak and its Sheffield College site are currently inaccessible by tram.

Star readers have been commenting on the current situation on our Facebook page, and raising concerns over the future of the system.

One worried reader, Rita Emson said: "Sounds like the beginning of the end for the trams unless SCC spend money on upgrade and repairs to an aging system."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

James Wilkinson said: "The trams during the past few years have had more than their fare share of faults, as well as looking dated and with worn interiors including filthy and threadbare seating that looks disgusting to sit on. The service needs an injection of cash to bring it up to modern day specs, these trams have been in service since 1993 and are showing their age."

Irfan GoGo Rizvi said: "The are massive holes everywhere, not at the side of the rails but in between the rails too. If the steel is supported properly it wouldn't be so weak."

Stephen Lane said: "All week one excuse after another, this one not running because of cars on tracks ,this not running because person been ill on tram also power failures here there."

Shaun Day said: "The tram network is a great thing and should have been extended to places like the Northern General Hospital. Unfortunately maintenance is poor, for example driving out from Gleadless Townend to Birley, that road is in terrible disrepair."