A Rotherham road is currently blocked, causing disruption to motorists and bus users, following a traffic collision.

A spokesperson for bus operator, Stagecoach, said the road is ‘blocked’ as a result of the collision, affecting services.

“The 22x will be diverting Manvers - Doncaster Road.

“The 72 will be diverting Doncaster Rd - Manvers. Services will on stop in Manvers on their correct way though.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Traffic is currently queueing in both directions between B6097 Biscay Way (Wath Roundabout) and A6023 Manvers Way.