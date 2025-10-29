South Yorkshire commuters warned of potential delays as crash leaves large section of A1M closed

Finn Smith
By Finn Smith

Senior Reporter

Published 29th Oct 2025, 07:45 GMT
Commuters face disruption this morning following a collision on the A1M.

A crash this morning has led to queues developing on the A1M southbound between junctions 41 and 39.

National Highways has said that this is due to a ‘multi-vehicle collision’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Commuters are being warned of delays as a 'multi-vehicle collision' has resulted in delays and a road closure.placeholder image
Commuters are being warned of delays as a 'multi-vehicle collision' has resulted in delays and a road closure. | Google/AA
Sign up to our Whatsapp here

In a statement, they wrote: “As a result of the collision one of the lorries involved has shed its load of food waste onto the carriageway. Clean up crews are en route to clear the spillage.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

Diversions are in place via local routes.”

Traffic monitoring website AA has said that the average speed is just 5mph.

The road functions as a major route connecting South Yorkshire to Pontefract, with travellers heading that way warned of potential delays during rush hour.

Related topics:National HighwaysSouth Yorkshirefood wasteDiversionsPontefract
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice