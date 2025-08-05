Police stopped 245 vehicles on a major road into Sheffield in a zero tolerance crackdown on drivers who “use our roads as race tracks”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers pulled up 105 motorbikes and 140 cars on the A57 Snake Pass - which they say is a blackspot for crashes and fatalities.

Police stopped 245 vehicles on the Snake Pass. | Derbyshire Police

Hope Valley Police handed out speeding fines, issued 11 tickets for ‘non-complaint number plates’, turned a coach around for breaching the 7.5-tonne weight restriction and seized a car because the driver had no licence or insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An officer said the operation on Saturday, August 2 came after they asked the local community to name their main issues.

They added: “Understandably, anti-social behaviour involving motorbikes and cars came out as one of the main concerns.”

The officers added: “We will be conducting further traffic operations like this at various locations around the High Peak, as we continue our zero tolerance approach to motorists who don't comply with the law and use our roads as race tracks.

“We would like to thank everyone who stopped for these checks and the positive feedback we received from both motorists and residents throughout the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Data submitted to the Department for Transport states that, between 2018 and 2023, there were five fatalities, 62 serious and 102 "slight" collision casualties on the Snake Pass.

Last month, the DfT announced £7.6m for major safety improvements along the route as part of the Government’s Safer Roads Fund.