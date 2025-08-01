Sheffield trains: Busy EMR rail service to Manchester halted for three weeks

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
East Midlands Railway services from Sheffield will not stop at Stockport, Manchester or Liverpool for 21 days in August.

From Saturday, August 2, to Friday August 22, EMR services that usually run between Norwich and Liverpool Lime Street will terminate at Sheffield.

The closure is to allow the replacement of a bridge over the West Coast Main Line at Greek Street in Stockport.

The bridge over the West Coast Main Line at Greek Street in Stockport is being replaced.placeholder image
The bridge over the West Coast Main Line at Greek Street in Stockport is being replaced. | LDRS

EMR says travellers can use their ticket on other train operators' services. These trains will be diverted and will not call at Stockport.

Rail replacement buses will also operate between Sheffield and Manchester Picadilly and between Manchester Picadilly and Stockport.

Full information here.

Sheffield transport expert Peter Kennan cautioned against using the replacement bus due to the A628 Woodhead Road being resurfaced and work to prevent a landslip. The Snake Pass also has roadworks with temporary traffic lights due to landslips.

He recommended driver use the A623 through Stoney Middleton and the Peak, or the M62 via Leeds.

He also gave a list of the impact on other rail operators:

TransPennine Express - a normal service from Cleethorpes to Liverpool via Doncaster, Sheffield and Manchester, but trains will divert and not stop at Stockport. Timetable is generally as normal though.

Northern - the local service from Sheffield to Manchester will operate as normal.

Northern - Monday to Friday only, Northern are going to take over the path of the EMR services from Sheffield to Manchester and run a non-stop service between the cities.

He said: “So, two of the busiest days of the week for travel [Saturdays and Sundays] will see only one fast service from Sheffield to Manchester and Liverpool. This is going to put big pressure on seats on the TransPennine Express services.”

But he concluded: “The message is clear. If you have to use public transport from Sheffield to Manchester from 2nd to 23rd August, stick to rail and use either the TPE or Northern services. If you are driving, then consider using the A623 or M62.”

